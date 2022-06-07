Technology

Moto G82 launched in India at Rs. 21,500: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 07, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Moto G82 is offered in two colorways (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has officially introduced the Moto G82 as its latest G-series smartphone in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. It will be sold via Flipkart and Reliance Digital from June 14 onward. The India-specific Moto G82 is largely similar to the European model that was announced last month.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola is fiercely competing with brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme in both entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments in India.

A few days after the launch of its budget-friendly E32s, the Lenovo-owned company has now introduced the mid-range G82 in India.

The handset brings in a few segment-first features such as a 10-bit pOLED display and support for OIS on the primary camera.

Design and display The smartphone offers a 10-bit pOLED display

Moto G82 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with thin bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a vertically stacked triple camera setup with an LED flash. The handset offers a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and DC dimming. It is offered in Meteorite Gray and White Lily color options.

Information It has OIS support for the main camera

Moto G82 houses triple rear cameras, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the device

Moto G82 draws power from a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the handset boots Android 12 with MyUX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G82: Pricing and availability

The Moto G82 costs Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Reliance Digital starting June 14.