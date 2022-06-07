Moto G82 launched in India at Rs. 21,500: Check specifications
Motorola has officially introduced the Moto G82 as its latest G-series smartphone in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. It will be sold via Flipkart and Reliance Digital from June 14 onward. The India-specific Moto G82 is largely similar to the European model that was announced last month.
- Motorola is fiercely competing with brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme in both entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments in India.
- A few days after the launch of its budget-friendly E32s, the Lenovo-owned company has now introduced the mid-range G82 in India.
- The handset brings in a few segment-first features such as a 10-bit pOLED display and support for OIS on the primary camera.
Moto G82 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with thin bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a vertically stacked triple camera setup with an LED flash. The handset offers a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and DC dimming. It is offered in Meteorite Gray and White Lily color options.
Moto G82 houses triple rear cameras, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
Moto G82 draws power from a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the handset boots Android 12 with MyUX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G82 costs Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Reliance Digital starting June 14.