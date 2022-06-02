Technology

Moto e32s launched in India: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 02, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Moto e32s bears an IP52 water-repellent body (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has officially launched the Moto e32s as its new budget smartphone in India. As for the key highlights, the handset features a 90Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. It starts at Rs. 9,299 and will be available from June 6 onward via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and JioMart.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola's strategy to dive into the budget and mid-range segment of smartphones has helped the brand revive itself globally.

The company continues to rival Samsung, OPPO, and Xiaomi operating in the Android handset market.

Just a few days after making its e32s smartphone official in Europe, Motorola has now released the affordable E-series handset in India.

Design and display The handset offers 90Hz LCD screen

The Moto e32s sports a water-repellent design with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Slate Gray and Misty Silver color options. Dimensions-wise, the phone measures 8.49mm in thickness and weighs 185g.

Information It has a 16MP primary rear camera

The Moto e32s sports a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 16MP (f/2.2) main lens and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G37 SoC fuels the device

The Moto e32s draws power from a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 with My UX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto e32s: Pricing and availability

Moto e32s is priced at Rs. 9,299 and Rs. 9,999 for its 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations, respectively. It will be available from June 6 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and JioMart. The base variant will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 8,999.