OPPO A77 5G goes official: Check price and features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 02, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

OPPO A77 5G comes in two different shades (Photo credit OPPO)

OPPO has quietly unveiled A77 5G as its latest mid-range smartphone in Thailand. As for the key highlights, the handset features an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The OPPO A77 5G is now available for purchase in the country at THB 9,999 (nearly Rs. 22,500). It may arrive in other Asian markets soon.

Why does this story matter?

OPPO is expanding its portfolio of mid-range and budget smartphones in Thailand with its A-series. The A77 5G has arrived in the country just a few days after the A57 (2022).

Moreover, the A77 5G is identical to the A57 5G that was released in China last month, but it gets a better primary camera and faster charging.

Design and display The handset has a 90Hz LCD display

The OPPO A77 5G sports a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it features dual cameras and dual LEDs. The smartphone flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.99mm thick and weighs around 190g.

Information It sports a 48MP primary camera

The OPPO A77 5G gets a dual rear camera island, that comprises a 48MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals The phone boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1

The OPPO A77 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device has support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A77 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A77 5G is offered in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colors. It is up for grabs in Thailand at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500). The handset is expected to debut in several other Asian markets in the weeks ahead.