Moto e32s launching on June 2: Specifications and price revealed

Written by Athik Saleh May 31, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Moto e32s packs a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has announced the launch of a new budget-range handset, the Moto e32s, in India. The phone will be introduced on June 2. The company has also confirmed that it will start at Rs. 9,299. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and JioMart. It features a 90Hz MaxVision display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, Android 12, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto e32s was first launched in Europe earlier this month without much fanfare. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce its new E-series handset in India as well.

Motorola's plan to go all-in on budget and mid-range smartphones has paid off so far. The company seems to continue with that plan with this new entry-level addition.

Display The handset has a 90Hz HD+ screen

The Moto e32s features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a vertical camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) MaxVision display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Slate Gray and Misty Silver color options.

Information The smartphone has a 16MP main camera

The Moto e32s is equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 16MP (f/2.2) main shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G37 chip powers the device

The Moto e32s is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based My UX and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto e32s: Pricing and availability

Motorola has announced that the Moto e32s will start at Rs. 9,299 in India. It will be up for grabs from June 2 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and JioMart.