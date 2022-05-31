HONOR 70, 70 Pro, and 70 Pro+ announced: Check specifications
HONOR has launched its latest 70 series of smartphones in China. The line-up consists of the vanilla 70, 70 Pro, and 70 Pro+. The range starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500) for the entry-level 70 and goes up to CNY 4,600 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for the top-end 70 Pro+. The handsets will go on sale in China starting June 10.
- The HONOR 70 series arrives as the successor to the 60 series. Unlike the 60 and 50 series, the brand has launched three phones this time.
- Even the vanilla 70, which has similarities to the 60 Pro, is an attractive prospect for those looking for a flagship experience at a lesser price.
- The company has also introduced 100W fast-charging with Pro variants this time.
HONOR 70 series features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 70 bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, while the Pro and Pro+ variants sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2652 pixels) curved OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The trio offers a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
The HONOR 70 sports a triple rear camera module, including a 54MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 70 Pro and Pro+ also offer a similar camera arrangement but with an 8MP telephoto lens instead of the depth sensor. On the front, the former has a 32MP selfie snapper, while the latter two flaunt a 50MP shooter.
HONOR 70 Pro and 70 Pro+ are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, respectively. The vanilla 70 draws power from a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G SoC. The former packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging, while the Pro variants house a 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. They run on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1.
HONOR 70 starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500) for 8GB/256GB model and goes up to CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for 12GB/512GB variant. The 70 Pro begins at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 43,200) and goes up to CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 51,300). The 70 Pro+ costs CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,200) for 8GB/256GB model and CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs. 53,700) for 12GB/256GB variant.