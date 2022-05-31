Technology

HONOR 70, 70 Pro, and 70 Pro+ announced: Check specifications

Written by Athik Saleh May 31, 2022, 03:25 pm 2 min read

HONOR 70 series is now available for pre-order in China (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR has launched its latest 70 series of smartphones in China. The line-up consists of the vanilla 70, 70 Pro, and 70 Pro+. The range starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500) for the entry-level 70 and goes up to CNY 4,600 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for the top-end 70 Pro+. The handsets will go on sale in China starting June 10.

Context Why does this story matter?

The HONOR 70 series arrives as the successor to the 60 series. Unlike the 60 and 50 series, the brand has launched three phones this time.

Even the vanilla 70, which has similarities to the 60 Pro, is an attractive prospect for those looking for a flagship experience at a lesser price.

The company has also introduced 100W fast-charging with Pro variants this time.

Display The handsets have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

HONOR 70 series features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 70 bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, while the Pro and Pro+ variants sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2652 pixels) curved OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The trio offers a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

Camera HONOR 70 Pro and Pro+ have a 50MP front camera

The HONOR 70 sports a triple rear camera module, including a 54MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 70 Pro and Pro+ also offer a similar camera arrangement but with an 8MP telephoto lens instead of the depth sensor. On the front, the former has a 32MP selfie snapper, while the latter two flaunt a 50MP shooter.

Internals HONOR 70 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip

HONOR 70 Pro and 70 Pro+ are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, respectively. The vanilla 70 draws power from a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G SoC. The former packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging, while the Pro variants house a 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. They run on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1.

Pocket-pinch HONOR 70 series: Pricing

HONOR 70 starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500) for 8GB/256GB model and goes up to CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for 12GB/512GB variant. The 70 Pro begins at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 43,200) and goes up to CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 51,300). The 70 Pro+ costs CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,200) for 8GB/256GB model and CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs. 53,700) for 12GB/256GB variant.