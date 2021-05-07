HONOR Pad X7, with MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, goes official

Chinese tech giant HONOR has launched its latest budget-range tablet, the Pad X7, in its home country. The device carries a starting price-tag of CNY 899 (around Rs. 10,000).

As for the key highlights, the HONOR Pad X7 comes with an HD+ display, a 5MP rear camera, a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, and a 5,100mAh battery.

The tablet offers 10-point touch support

The HONOR Pad X7 features a conventional rectangular screen with thick top and bottom bezels. On the rear, it has a single camera.

The device bears an 8.0-inch HD+ (1280x800 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 300-nits of brightness, an 80% screen-to-body ratio, a pixel density of 189ppi, and 10-point touch support.

It comes in a single Dark Blue color option.

There is a 2MP front-facing camera

The HONOR Pad X7 is equipped with a single 5MP (f/2.2) rear camera with autofocus support. On the front, it has a 2MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper. In terms of video recording, the rear camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

It boots Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10

The HONOR Pad X7 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The tablet also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

HONOR Pad X7: Pricing and availability

The HONOR Pad X7 is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 3GB/32GB Wi-Fi-only model and CNY 1,119 (around Rs. 13,650) for the LTE variant.

It is also available with a children-friendly case for CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 11,400).

The tablet is currently up for grabs in China via HONOR's official e-store.