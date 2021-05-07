#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy F62 available with Rs. 7,500 discount

May 07, 2021

If you are looking for a premium smartphone at an affordable price, here's an interesting deal. Samsung is offering the Galaxy F62 with an instant cashback of Rs. 7,500 on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards.

Buyers can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on the exchange value of your current phone.

Notably, the deal is valid only till tonight via Samsung's e-store.

Design and display

It flaunts a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is offered in Green, Black, and Blue color variants.

Information

The handset boasts of a 64MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It packs a massive 7,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy F62 draws power from an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F62: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy F62's 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models are listed on the company's website at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. You can avail Rs. 7,500 cashback with HDFC and ICICI Bank cards along with an extra Rs. 1,000 off by exchanging an old smartphone.