Ahead of India launch, Moto Tab G70 debuts in Brazil

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Moto Tab G70 will be launched in India on January 18 (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched its latest tablet, the Tab G70, in Brazil. The introduction of the tablet comes a day after it was listed on Flipkart. It is set to debut in India on January 18. The Tab G70 is priced at BRL 2,399 (roughly Rs. 32,000). It features an IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G90T chip, and a 7,700mAh battery.

The Tab G70 will be Motorola's second tablet in India after the Moto Tab G20. Ahead of the tablet's debut in India, the company has launched it in Brazil, giving a clear glimpse of what to expect on January 18.

In India, it will be pitted against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Realme Pad.

The Moto Tab G70 features a rectangular screen with uniform bezels, an IP52-rated build quality, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On the rear, it sports a single camera unit. The tablet bears an 11-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3 and 400-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Green color option.

The Moto Tab G70 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Moto Tab G70 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

In Brazil, the Moto Tab G70 carries a price-tag of BLR 2,399 (around Rs. 32,000). It will make its debut in India on January 18. The price of the tablet in India will be announced at the time of its launch.