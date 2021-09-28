Nokia's PureBook S14 laptop and Smart TVs launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 08:05 pm

Flipkart launches new Nokia PureBook S14 laptop and Smart TV range

Ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has launched a new Nokia PureBook S14 laptop in India along with a new Nokia Smart TV range. The laptop starts at Rs. 56,990 and comes with 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 11 support. The TVs are offered with up to 55-inch QLED displays, Android 11 support, and up to 60W speakers.

Laptop

The Nokia PureBook S14 has a Full-HD IPS display

The Nokia PureBook S14 features a conventional design with slim bezels on the three sides, a prominent chin, and a privacy switch for the webcam. The laptop tips the scales at 1.4kg and bears a 14.0-inch IPS display with a Full-HD resolution and an 82% screen-to-body ratio. It is also equipped with top firing speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Specifications

The laptop is loaded with 512GB of SSD storage

The Nokia PureBook S14 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In terms of connectivity it offers support for a Type-C port, an HDMI slot, and a USB 3.0 Type-A port. The laptop runs on the latest Windows 11 operating system.

Smart TVs

The Smart TVs are available with QLED and LED displays

The new Nokia Smart TV QLED range is offered in 50-inch and 55-inch sizes, while the LED range includes a 43-inch Full-HD model and 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch 4K models. The QLED TVs provide Quantum Dot technology with active quantum dot filter, 102% NTSC color gamut, and Gamma Engine 2.2. The LED range has a dedicated eye protection mode.

Internals

They are loaded with 16GB of storage

The new Nokia Smart TVs are powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor, combined with 700MHz G31 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. They run on Android 11 OS and offer Dolby Vision, HDR10, and up to 60W Harman-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The televisions also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity along with all the features of Android 11 TV.

Pocket-pinch

How much do the new Nokia products cost?

The Nokia PureBook S14 laptop starts at Rs. 56,990 and the Nokia Smart TV QLED range starts at Rs. 49,999. The pricing details of the LED TVs are yet to be revealed. The laptop as well as the new televisions will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting October 3 during the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days sale.