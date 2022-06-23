Technology

Garena Free Fire codes for June 23: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire codes for June 23: How to redeem

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 23, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

The codes are region-specific (Photo credit: Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire by Garena is a free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game for mobiles. This online game offers skins, pets, and other goodies which do not affect a player's skill but raise their aesthetic appeal. However, these things cost real money. If you do not want to spend, they can be earned by unlocking redeemable codes. Here's how to do so.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena Free Fire had over 150 million daily active users in August last year. It was also the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019.

These huge figures are indicative of the game's popularity. This is probably why it is providing redeemable codes every day so that the experience remains exciting for the players.

Notably, this game is banned in India.

Details The codes contain 12 digits and can be used once

For today i.e. June 23, Free Fire has put out 12-digit alphanumeric codes called redeem codes. They contain mysterious rewards like free diamonds, skins, and weapons. These codes can be redeemed at the official redemption website and a few of them are region-specific. However, their validity extends for 12 to 18 hours and players can redeem a particular code only once.

List Here is the list of codes for June 23

The codes mentioned below can only be redeemed by players outside India. FV5S-GW70-5TR4, FV9V-F8HJ-V9UI, 87YD-G2TE-B4RJ, 5TYO-1H9J-I8NU F3U4-756T-GB8C, NE4I-516Y-KH7M, B7LV-O6DS-I876, 5QRE-2DC3-V4BR HTJG-IHB8-7V6C, X5SA-4QER-2D3F, 4VRB-5TJK-GY6H, OB98-7FD6-E5TR G5B6-NY3M-KU8H, JON9-8B7V-FY6D, ET5W-G345-T6YH, JHGR-KIU7-HG45

Steps How to redeem the codes?

Open the Free Fire code redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using VK, Facebook, Google, or Twitter accounts. Copy and paste the codes from here to a text box on the site and click the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will come up where you have to press 'Ok.' Once the codes are redeemed, you can collect the prizes from the game's mail section.