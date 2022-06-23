Technology

Realme TechLife Watch R100 launched at Rs. 3,700: Check features

Jun 23, 2022

The TechLife Watch R100 weighs 46g and comes in Black and Grey shades (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has introduced the TechLife Watch R100, as its latest smartwatch under the TechLife branding in India. The smartwatch comes with a round display, IP68 build quality, Bluetooth calling, Amazon Alexa support, and seven days of battery life. It bears an introductory price tag of Rs. 3,699 and will go on sale from June 28 onward at 12pm.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the release of the TechLife Watch SZ100 in May, Realme is back with another wearable.

The TechLife Watch R100 is the brand's first smartwatch that supports voice calling over Bluetooth. It also comes with a built-in microphone and speaker, to allow users to answer phone calls directly from their wrist.

In India, the wearable will rival offerings from Noise, boAt, and Fastrack.

Design and display The smartwatch offers an IP68 protection

The TechLife Watch R100 comes with a round face encircled by aluminium alloy, IP68 protection, and a matte finish on the rear side. It also gets a built-in microphone, speaker, and Alexa voice assistant. The watch bears a 1.32-inch LCD touchscreen with 360x360 pixels resolution and 450-nits of peak brightness. It supports 100+ watch faces that are accessible via Realme's Wear app.

Internals The device comes with Bluetooth 5.2

The TechLife Watch R100 supports Bluetooth 5.2 to connect with iOS and Android devices. It has a 3-axis accelerometer, heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and stress as well as sleep monitoring The watch includes 100+ sports modes with AI running partner mode. It houses a 380mAh battery which offers seven days of battery life with typical use.

Information Realme TechLife Watch R100 : Pricing and availability

The TechLife Watch R100 is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. However, it will be sold at an introductory cost of Rs. 3,699. The smartwatch will be available starting June 28 at 12pm via the brand's official India website and Flipkart.