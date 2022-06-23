Technology

Twitter 'Notes' long-form blogging feature announced: How will it work

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 23, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Twitter is testing 'Notes' feature in four countries (Photo credit: Reuters)

Twitter is working on a new feature called 'Notes.' It would allow users to share essay-like write-ups both on and off the social networking platform in the form of a link. The feature is currently being tested by select users in Canada, the US, UK, and Ghana. Also, newsletter firm Revue will now be a part of Twitter Write along with the 'Notes' option.

Context Why does this story matter?

If long-form writing is introduced on Twitter, its character will change as it is defined by compact write-ups of 280 characters.

Adding long posts on the platform will also raise their value, as directly published articles or notes will make the text indexable for search results.

The tech firm's nascent newsletters feature will also become more popular.

Steps How to use Twitter Notes?

To write a Note, Twitter users have to click on the 'Write' tab and embed the content in their tweet when it is finished. Notes are already being published on the platform, where they appear as long-form posts with a mixture of tweets, pictures, and videos. Notably, they can be read by people in most countries both on and off the microblogging platform.

Twitter Post Here's the official announcement

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨



We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

Information Users currently bypass character restrictions by creating threads

Twitter currently has a 280-character limit on its tweets. However, users bypass these restrictions by forming lengthy threads of tweets or adding screenshots. If the Notes feature is added, users will not have to face such difficulty.

Tests Twitter is also planning to add an 'edit' button

'Notes' is not the only feature Twitter is working on. It is also testing the addition of an 'edit' option which is described by the firm as "the most requested feature for many years." The edit facility also lies on the top of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's requests, who is now engaged in a $44 billion buyout of the social media organization.