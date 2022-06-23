Nothing phone (1) will initially be sold through invite-only method
Nothing will initially sell its debut smartphone, the phone (1), through an invite system. The brand has decided to rely on an invite-only strategy as it intends to sell its device at a faster pace without willing to wait until it accumulates a large stock. The number of invites will be limited at first but will expand as the production increases.
- Nothing is walking on the trails of OnePlus, following the early strategies of the latter as it continues to build hype around its phone (1).
- Considering the brand has limited resources and supply chain is constrained, producing millions of devices at once may be out of its league.
- The invite system will help Nothing to get the handset into the hands of early supporters.
The Nothing phone (1) will bear a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, flat rails, and a metal frame built with recycled aluminium. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will sport customizable light strips consisting of around 900 LEDs. It is expected to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Nothing phone (1) will have a dual rear camera arrangement that may include a 50MP main shooter and an ultra-wide snapper. Up front, it is tipped to sport a 32MP selfie camera.
The Nothing phone (1) is expected to be fueled by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. Under the hood, there could be a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging and unspecified wireless charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3.
Nothing phone (1) is tipped to carry a starting price tag of $500 (nearly Rs. 39,000). However, the official cost of the device will be revealed at the time of its launch which is set for July 12.