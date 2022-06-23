Technology

Nothing phone (1) will initially be sold through invite-only method

Nothing phone (1) will initially be sold through invite-only method

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 23, 2022, 11:26 am 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) is tipped to get 45W wired fast-charging (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing will initially sell its debut smartphone, the phone (1), through an invite system. The brand has decided to rely on an invite-only strategy as it intends to sell its device at a faster pace without willing to wait until it accumulates a large stock. The number of invites will be limited at first but will expand as the production increases.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nothing is walking on the trails of OnePlus, following the early strategies of the latter as it continues to build hype around its phone (1).

Considering the brand has limited resources and supply chain is constrained, producing millions of devices at once may be out of its league.

The invite system will help Nothing to get the handset into the hands of early supporters.

Design and display The device will sport a 120Hz OLED display

The Nothing phone (1) will bear a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, flat rails, and a metal frame built with recycled aluminium. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will sport customizable light strips consisting of around 900 LEDs. It is expected to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information A 32MP front-facing camera is expected

The Nothing phone (1) will have a dual rear camera arrangement that may include a 50MP main shooter and an ultra-wide snapper. Up front, it is tipped to sport a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals The handset should pack at least 8GB of RAM

The Nothing phone (1) is expected to be fueled by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. Under the hood, there could be a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging and unspecified wireless charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

Nothing phone (1) is tipped to carry a starting price tag of $500 (nearly Rs. 39,000). However, the official cost of the device will be revealed at the time of its launch which is set for July 12.