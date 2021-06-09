HONOR Band 6 launched in India at Rs. 4,000

HONOR has launched its latest smart band, the HONOR Band 6 in India, as a successor to the Band 5. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale from June 14 onwards. As for the key highlights, the wearable has an AMOLED touchscreen, a 24-hour heart rate monitor, personalized watch faces, and up to 14 days of battery life.

Design and display

The smart band comes in three color variants

The HONOR Band 6 features a rectangular dial with narrow bezels and a side-mounted button. It has a 5ATM rating, which provides up to 50m of water resistance. The wearable bears a 1.47-inch (194x368 pixels) AMOLED touch display with a 2.5D curved glass cover and a 283ppi pixel density. It is available in Sandstone Gray, Coral Pink, and Meteorite color options.

Information

It has 10 professional workout modes

The HONOR Band 6 provides a range of features like 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. It also supports 10 workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, and swimming, among others.

Internals

The fitness tracker is compatible only with Android devices

The HONOR Band 6 packs a 180mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life with typical use and up to 10 days with heavy use. It supports magnetic fast-charging as well. For wireless connectivity, the fitness band supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 and above.

Information

HONOR Band 6: Pricing and availability

In India, the HONOR Band 6 is priced at Rs. 3,999. The wearable will be available for purchase via Flipkart from June 14 onwards.