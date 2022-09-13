Technology

WhatsApp will allow Android users to hide their online status

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 13, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

Your online status will be invisible to those unable to see your last seen (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

The world's most popular messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for Android users. The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.9 is permitting some lucky beta testers to hide their online status from others. This is a great step toward ensuring more privacy. Unfortunately, a timeline for the broader rollout of the firmware has not been disclosed yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Messaging platforms such as Telegram and Signal pose huge competition to WhatsApp. To quash the rivalry, WhatsApp is working on new features, round the clock.

The ability to hide the online indicator from others will go a long way in safeguarding the privacy of users.

It seems that the Meta-owned company has the user's interests at heart.

Steps How to use this feature?

To hide your online presence, head to 'WhatsApp Settings,' then 'Account' followed by 'Privacy' and finally 'Last seen and online.' To change online status, select 'Everyone' or 'Same as last seen.' If the latter is selected, your online indicator will be shared with those who can see your last seen. If no one can see your last seen, your active status will be invisible.

Rollout How to get this facility?

The new online indicator hiding feature has been introduced in WhatsApp's 2.22.20.9 beta update. However, if the firmware is not available, users can also use the 2.22.20.7 beta build for the same purpose. Only certain beta testers will get this facility at first before being rolled out to normal users. However, we do not know when it will take place.

Information WhatsApp is introducing other features too

WhatsApp will soon permit users to hide/share their phone numbers with businesses in a future iteration of the WhatsApp Desktop beta. The ability to assign chats to linked devices and hiding phone numbers from certain groups in Communities will also be possible.