Amazfit ZEPP E smartwatch launched in India at Rs. 9,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 14, 2022, 12:04 pm 2 min read

Amazfit ZEPP E notifies for incoming calls, emails, messages and other applications (Photo credit: Amazfit)

Xiaomi-backed wearable technology firm Huami has launched the Amazfit ZEPP E as its latest smartwatch in India. The device comes in both circle as well as square dial variants. It offers up to seven days of battery life, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 detection. The wearable is priced at Rs. 8,999 and it is available via Amazon and Amazfit India's official website.

Context Why does this story matter?

Amazfit is attempting to cement its name in the Indian wearable market with multiple product launches.

Earlier this month, the brand had introduced the GTS 2 (New Version). Now, it has brought the ZEPP E smartwatch.

It is aimed at users looking for a wearable with new-age features, a water-resistant body, and good battery life, all under Rs. 10,000.

Design and display The smartwatch bears an always-on AMOLED display

Amazfit ZEPP E features a water-resistant body with a stainless steel back and curved screen. The wearable sports a 1.28-inch (round) or 1.65-inch (square) AMOLED screen with 326ppi and 341ppi pixel density, respectively, with always-on display support. It is available in six standard shades and two special colors, namely Metallic Black (square) and Champagne Gold (round).

Information It comes with over 85 sports modes

Amazfit ZEPP E provides as many as 87 sports modes, including 11 professional modes such as running, treadmill, cycling, climbing, trail running, and skiing. It also offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring as well as sleep tracking.

Internals The device packs 188mAh battery

Amazfit ZEPP E supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices. It draws power from a 188mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with typical use. The smartwatch also features a Personal Activity Intelligence function, a linear vibration motor, and has water resistance up to 50 meters.

Information Amazfit ZEPP E: Pricing and availability

The Amazfit ZEPP E bears a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 in India. It is up for grabs in the country via Amazon and Amazfit India's official website.