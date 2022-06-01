Technology

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) launched in India: Check price

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) launched in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 01, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) comes in two different shades (Photo credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit, owned by Chinese wearable technology firm Huami, has introduced the GTS 2 (New Version) in India. The smartwatch bears a price-tag of Rs. 11,999. However, the brand is offering it at an introductory price of Rs. 10,999 during the first sale which will happen on June 5. The wearable will be up for grabs via Amazon and Amazfit's official website.

Context Why does this story matter?

Almost after a year and a half Xiaomi-backed Huami has brought the Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version).

It retains all the features of its predecessor, the GTS 2, while boasting two new color options and a couple of additions including Alexa voice assistant.

The Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) aims to rival smartwatches from Samsung, Fitbit, and Fossil.

Design and display The wearable comes with 3D Corning Gorilla glass protection

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) bears a water-resistant aluminium alloy body with slightly curved edges. On the right side, it has a physical crown. The wearable features a 1.65-inch (348x442 pixels) AMOLED color touchscreen with a 341ppi pixel density, 3D Corning Gorilla glass protection, and anti-fingerprint coating. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.7mm thick and weighs 24.7g without the strap.

Information It has 90+ sports modes

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) comes with 90+ built-in sports modes, activity tracking, and sleep monitoring. It houses a BioTracker, PPG biological data sensor with support for SpO2 count, accelerometer, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, an air pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Internals It comes with built-in Alexa voice assistant

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) comes with support for Android 5.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later with the Zepp app. The wearable provides Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Alexa voice assistant, 3GB of storage for storing music, and a microphone and speaker to attend calls. It draws power from a 246mAh battery and lasts up to six days with typical use.

Information Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version): Pricing and availability

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) bears a price-tag of Rs. 11,999 but it will be up for grabs at Rs. 10,999 on its first day of sale. The wearable will be available via Amazon and Amazfit's official website from June 5 onward.