Airtel introduces 'Smart Missed Call Alert': How to enable feature

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 14, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Customers will have to go to Airtel Thanks app to access the 'Smart Missed Call Alert' feature (Photo credit: Airtel)

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has finally introduced the much-awaited 'Smart Missed Call Alert' for its customers. The feature will allow users to see who called them when their phone was turned off or out of the coverage area. The feature will be available for both prepaid as well as postpaid customers. Notably, Reliance Jio was the first to introduce the feature in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

How many times have we missed a call when the phone was off and had no idea about it until the same person called again?

Well, after Jio, Airtel has also introduced a solution to the age-old problem. However, the latter's solution is a bit more complicated than its rival's SMS alerts.

Still, Airtel customers can be happy about never missing a 'missed call.'

Feature Airtel will not send customer SMS notifications about missed calls

Airtel's new 'Smart Missed Call Alert' will let users know about the calls they missed during the time their phone was off or out of network coverage. The company will not, however, send an SMS to notify the customer about the calls they missed. To know about the missed calls, users will have to head to the Airtel Thanks app on Android and iOS.

Guide How to enable the feature

Airtel customers can enable the 'Smart Missed Call Alert' feature from the 'Curated by You' tab in the Airtel Thanks app. Once enabled, users are required to go to the app to see whether they have any missed calls. Reliance Jio was the first to introduce this feature in India. Jio customers get missed call alerts via SMS.

Information Every Airtel customer gets access to Smart Missed Call Alert

Airtel's newly introduced 'Smart Missed Call Alert' feature is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers with an active voice plan. There is no additional charge for the service. The company may introduce SMS alerts in the future since it is more convenient.