Renault unveils Boreal SUV: Here's when it'll come to India

Renault has introduced the Boreal, a new C-segment SUV designed for international markets. The Boreal will first be launched in Brazil by late 2025 before being made available across Latin America and other international markets including India in 2026. The Boreal is part of Renault's $3 billion global strategy to launch eight models outside Europe by 2027. It is the fourth vehicle under this plan, following the Kardian and Grand Koleos.

Market strategy Boreal aims to boost Renault's presence in 70+ markets The Boreal is aimed at strengthening Renault's presence in over 70 markets with its stylish design, modular architecture, and advanced connectivity features. It will be produced at Renault's Curitiba plant in Brazil for 17 Latin American countries and Bursa plant in Turkey for another 54 markets. "Renault Boreal is a true emblem of our ambition to raise quality and innovation on a global scale," said Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault Brand.

Design details Bold and modern design language The Boreal measures 4.56m in length and has a wheelbase of 2.7m. It boasts a bold exterior with sleek lines and lighting signature inspired by the Niagara concept. The SUV comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, black roof, panoramic sunroof, and aluminium skid plates for a premium yet rugged look. Inside, it features dual 10-inch screens on the dashboard and Google-native infotainment system for seamless integration of Google Maps, among other apps.

Tech specs Focus on passenger comfort and safety The Boreal offers customizable LED ambient lighting with 48 colors, soft-touch materials, blue or gray upholstery based on region, and dual-zone climate control. Rear passengers get ample legroom, USB-C ports, and dedicated air vents. The SUV also comes with up to 24 driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Warning, emergency braking, 360-degree cameras, and adaptive cruise control for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.