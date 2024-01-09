2024 Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger go official in India

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2024 Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger go official in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:48 pm Jan 09, 202401:48 pm

All 3 cars gets a two-year standard warranty

Renault has revamped its Kwid, Kiger, and Triber models in India, adding new features, variants, and color schemes. The updated vehicles now include a two-year standard warranty and a seven-year extended warranty. The 2024 Kwid boasts the most affordable touchscreen infotainment system in a hatchback, while the Triber receives upgrades like a driver seat armrest and electrically-foldable ORVMs. The Kiger also gets semi-leatherette seats and a leatherette steering wheel.

2/4

Kwid offers touchscreen infotainment and Easy-R AMT

The new Renault Kwid now offers three dual-tone exterior colors for the Climber version and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel in the RXL(O) variant. In response to the growing demand for automatic transmission, Renault has launched the RXL(O) variant with Easy-R AMT, making the Kwid the most budget-friendly automatic car in India. The hatchback now comes with 14 standard safety features. Prices for the Kwid start at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

3/4

Triber adds new features and Stealth Black body color

Renault Triber sports a Stealth Black paint, a driver seat armrest, electrically foldable ORVMs, a wireless charger, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. The RXT variant now includes a rear-view camera and rear wiper, while the RXL features rear AC with dedicated controls, and vents for the second and third rows. PM 2.5 air filter and LED cabin lights have also been added. All variants come with 15 safety features as standard. The 2024 Triber begins at Rs. 5.99 lakh.

4/4

Kiger gets semi-leatherette seats and new powertrain options

The 2024 Renault Kiger comes with semi-leatherette seats, leatherette steering, a welcome-goodbye sequence with auto-fold ORVMs, and a bezel-less auto-dim IRVM. The turbo-engine now features red brake calipers. Additional upgrades include auto AC, cruise control on the RXZ Energy trim, and LED cabin lamps on all variants. The line-up now includes a new RXL variant with Energy Manual EASY-R AMT powertrains, and the RXT(O) trim with Turbo Manual and X-Tronic CVT mills. The 2024 Kiger starts at Rs. 6 lakh.