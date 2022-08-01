Auto

2022 Renault Kiger first impression: More features and updated styling

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Aug 01, 2022, 10:51 am 3 min read

Renault Kiger starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh

To celebrate the production of 50,000 units in India, Renault recently launched an updated version of its popular Kiger subcompact SUV. The Kiger now gets subtle styling revisions along with an updated equipment list as well as crucial new features. With these updates, the carmaker would like to maintain momentum in the competitive compact SUV segment. Here's is our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kiger is now one of the best selling products for Renault in India and hence, it is essential to keep the product looking fresh in the eyes of the car buyers.

This story provides a detailed first look at what all changes have been done to the 2022 Kiger and whether it is now a better buy or not.

Exteriors It gets a new black color variant and styling tweaks

Visually, there are numerous tweaks to the design of the Kiger including the addition of a new skid plate on the front and new 'Turbo' decals on the side. Elsewhere, you will see red wheel caps for the alloy wheels and a chrome line at the rear. There is also a new 'Stealth Black' color which does look premium and enhances the stance.

Inside the cabin The interior gets a new seat upholstery

The interiors get a new upholstery with a quilted seat pattern while the dashboard gets red accents to liven up the cabin atmosphere. The design remains the same and the quality on offer is decent considering the price. There is a digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen too. The drive modes are present below the center console along with ample storage options.

Features From cruise control to a cooled glovebox

The equipment list has been updated to pack in more features, including cruise control and wireless charging. A PM2.5 air filter is also standard across the range. The rest of the features list continues to offer an 8.0-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, ambient lighting, a rear-view camera, and four airbags, among others.

Performance Powertrains remain the same

Mechanically, things remain the same with the 1.0-liter petrol engine developing 71hp/96Nm while the more powerful turbo 1.0-liter unit makes 99hp/160Nm. The turbo petrol has a CVT automatic gearbox as an option while a 6-speed manual is standard. The 1.0-liter powertrain comes with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Addition of drive modes is useful and the turbo-petrol CVT remains our pick.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

Prices have crept up slightly with the starting price of the Kiger being Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-end turbo-petrol CVT retailing at Rs. 10.62 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the updated equipment list does make up for the price increase and we think, the 2022 Kiger is a desirable subcompact SUV with good looks and a long equipment list.