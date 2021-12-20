Auto 2022 Kia Carens first impressions: A promising 3-row crossover

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 12:31 pm

Kia Carens will be launched in February 2022

Kia has been fairly successful in the Indian market with its products and now wants to increase its dominance in the lucrative 3-row SUV segment. The company's new product is called the Carens and it borrows the nameplate from another popular Kia model sold overseas. However, the Carens for India has been specially developed keeping our market in mind. Here's our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to our fondness for road trips and traveling with our families, the Indian market has been demanding more 3-row SUVs. They are also preferred by chauffeur-driven owners for their focus on the second-row seat. Hence, Kia Motors has tweaked the Seltos platform to create the Carens and take on rivals like the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Mahindra XUV700.

Exteriors The car is longer than rivals

With a length of 4,540mm, the Carens is longer than many other 3-row SUVs and looks premium with Kia's latest design language. It is completely different from the Seltos or any other Kia model given its futuristic stance. We especially liked the two-part headlamp setup and the connecting light bar at the rear. That said, the 16-inch alloy wheels are too small.

Interiors The cabin uses dual-tone upholstery

While the cabin design has been revealed, the interiors were not open for the media to see at the unveiling. However, we can make out that the cabin has a premium look to it. There is a pleasing dual-tone upholstery with a gloss black panel and touch-based controls are offered below the infotainment console. The instrument cluster is also digital.

Space It features the longest wheelbase in its class

The Carens comes in a 6- or 7-seater configuration and boasts the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,780mm. The 6-seater option has two captain seats in the second row along with added features like a rear sunshade, integrated cupholders, and a retractable table. Access to the third row is via an electric one-touch folding operation.

Features From tables with cupholders to ventilated front seats

Features are a big draw in this segment and Kia has crammed in a lot of features similar to its Hyundai ALCAZAR sibling. The equipment list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, connected car technology, six airbags, and a rear-view camera. It also gets 64-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and seat-back tables with cupholders.

Performance The car will have three powertrain options

Kia will provide three powertrain options with the Carens. The petrol engine options include a 1.5-liter unit with 115hp while the more powerful 1.4-liter turbo-petrol makes 142hp. There is also a 1.5-liter diesel unit. The turbo-petrol will get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters while the diesel will get a 6-speed torque converter automatic option. Standard would be a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Our estimate How much will it cost?

We expect the prices of Kia Carens to start from Rs. 11 lakh while the top-end diesel automatic variant might cost around Rs. 18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Considering high localization levels, the Carens would be undercutting other 3-row SUVs while being a strong rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6. Overall, the Kia Carens seems definitely worth waiting for.