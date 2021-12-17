Auto Kia Carens up for unofficial pre-bookings at Rs. 25,000

Published on Dec 17, 2021

Kia Motors had unveiled the Carens four-wheeler yesterday and now select dealerships have reportedly started accepting bookings for the car against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. It is also said to reach dealer yards in January and will be available for test rides soon after. The vehicle comes in L, LX, EX, EX+, TX, and TX+ variants and 6/7-seating configurations.

Kia Carens is the latest offering from the Korean automaker and its pricing information will be announced in the first quarter of 2022. With an expected price-tag of around Rs. 16 lakh, it will attract many buyers in India and will pose rival to 7-seater SUVs such as the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Mahindra XUV700, among others.

The Kia Carens features a muscular front bumper with the signature 'Tiger Nose' design obtained from the narrow chrome bar and sleek LED headlights. There is also a radiator grille, a shark fin antenna, and T-shaped wrap-around taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, body cladding, and flared wheel arches. The car will be available in seven color variants.

Kia Carens draws power from three engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 140hp/242Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 115hp/144Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel unit that makes 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The Kia Carens has a 6/7-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable second-row seats, a sunroof, an air purifier, and 64-color ambient lighting. It also houses a digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. For safety, the four-wheeler provides six airbags, electronic stability control, and vehicle stability management.

Kia will likely announce the pricing information of the Carens at the time of launch early next year. It is currently up for pre-bookings and could cost around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).