Auto SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV's world premiere set for January 31

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV's world premiere set for January 31

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 02:05 pm

SKODA to unveil the ENYAQ COUPE iV globally on January 31

Czech automaker SKODA will officially reveal the coupe version of its ENYAQ iV all-electric SUV on January 31, the company has announced via a teaser video. The teaser also gives a preview of the car's design, highlighting its front and rear sections as well as the aerodynamic styling. It will be offered with three powertrain choices, promising a range of up to 535km.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

#SKODA AUTO will be presenting its new #EnyaqCoupeiV on 31 January 2022! A teaser video offers a first glimpse of the #Czech carmaker’s new, all-electric top model, highlighting its outstanding #aerodynamics ⤵️ — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) December 15, 2021

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV will be inspired from the company's Vision iV concept, which was introduced in 2019. It will be the latest addition to the ENYAQ iV line-up. With the claimed range and a competitive price-tag, it will offer competition to the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, among other electric cars.

Exteriors The car will flaunt 131 LEDs on the grille

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV will be 4,563mm long and 1,879mm wide

The SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV will be based on the Modular Electrification Toolkit platform. It will have a sloping roofline and SKODA's Crystal Face on the front that has a unique grille illuminated with 131 LEDs. There will be a shark fin antenna, sleek LED taillights, and new alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the coupe will have a wheelbase of 2,765mm.

Information Two battery choices will be offered

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV 60 variant will get a 62kWh battery with a 177hp electric motor, while the 80 and 80x trims will pack an 82kWh battery with a 201hp and 261hp motor, respectively. The vehicle will deliver up to 535km of range per charge.

Interiors The cabin will have multiple Design Selection packages

The SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV will have a 5-seater cabin with 570-liter boot space, a panoramic glass roof, an optional head-up display, and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. It will also get Design Selection packages to choose from, including Loft Design Selection, Lodge, and EcoSuite Design. These packages add sustainable and eco-friendly leather upholstery in the cabin.

Information SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV will be announced at the time of launch next year. However, in the UK, it is expected to be priced at around £39,900 (roughly Rs. 40.44 lakh).