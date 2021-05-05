2021 SKODA FABIA, with more tech and updated powertrains, unveiled

Czech automaker SKODA has unveiled its fourth-generation FABIA hatchback. It is offered in three variants: Active, Ambition, and Style.

As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design and is bigger than its predecessor. It also has an upmarket cabin with several tech features and is offered with a choice of three petrol engines.

The car has a length of 4,108mm

The 2021 SKODA FABIA is based on the MQB AO platform. In the range-topping variant, a Black Magic or Graphite Grey finish is visible on the roof, front grille frame, and side mirror caps.

The car has LED headlights, taillamps, a grille-mounted radar for safety and assistance systems, and 18-inch wheels.

Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,108mm and a wheelbase of 2,564mm.

The vehicle boasts of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

The 2021 SKODA FABIA has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, central air vents for the rear seats, LED ambient lighting, a heated windshield, and a heated steering wheel.

It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

All standard safety options, including multiple airbags, are also available.

It can attain a top-speed of 225km/h

The FABIA has a 1.0-liter petrol mill that makes 65hp/93Nm or 80hp/93Nm (depending on the variant) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor offered in two tunes: 95hp/175Nm and 110hp/200Nm. A 1.5-liter TSI unit that generates 150hp/250Nm is also available.

The engines are linked to a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The car can clock a top-speed of 225km/h.

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 SKODA FABIA will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £15,000 (approximately Rs. 15.35 lakh).