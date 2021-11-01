Prior to unveiling, interiors of Hyundai CRETA (facelift) teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 12:00 pm

The facelifted Hyundai CRETA will be unveiled at the Indonesia Auto Show this month and it should arrive in India around mid-2022. Now, the company has released a teaser video, highlighting the car's interiors and features. It suggests that the vehicle will have a TFT instrument cluster, Blue Link connected car technology, and a panoramic sunroof. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a 'parametric jewel' grille

The Hyundai CRETA (facelift) will follow the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It will flaunt a muscular hood, a 'parametric jewel' grille with integrated DRLs, vertically positioned headlamps, a refreshed front bumper, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, boomerang-shaped split LED taillights and a faux skid plate will grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information

Petrol and diesel engine options will be offered

The Hyundai CRETA should run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 115hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 115hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 140hp/242Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual/ torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV will get a Bose audio system and sunroof

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system, remote unlock, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Blue Link connected car technology. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS, crash sensors, and lane drive assistance will be available.

Information

2022 Hyundai CRETA: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 CRETA SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model which begins at Rs. 10.16 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).