2022 Honda Civic Si, with 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, breaks cover

Honda reveals its 2022 Civic Si sedan in the US

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 iteration of its performance-centric Civic Si sedan in the US. It will be up for grabs in the country by the end of this year. The four-wheeler has an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin with lots of tech-enabled features. It draws power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 18-inch wheels and twin exhaust tips

The 2022 Honda Civic Si has a sleek grille with a red badge, a wide air vent, an underbody spoiler, narrow headlights, and Blazing Orange Pearl paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 10-spoke 18-inch wheels with a matte black finish. A shark-fin antenna, a gloss black-colored trunk lid spoiler, wrap-around taillights, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Information

It runs on a 200hp, 1.5-liter engine

The 2022 Honda Civic Si draws power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox with rev-matching technology. The motor generates a maximum power of 200hp and a peak torque of 260Nm.

Interiors

The sedan gets a Bose audio system and multiple airbags

The Honda Civic Si has a sporty cabin, featuring dual-tone seats with integrated headrests and better lateral support, a 12-speaker Bose audio system with a subwoofer, aluminium pedals, red accents, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch digital driver's display and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2022 Honda Civic Si: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Honda Civic Si is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing model priced at $26,195 (around Rs. 19.64 lakh). It will go on sale in the country by the end of 2021.