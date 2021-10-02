2022 Honda Integra compact sedan breaks cover in China

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled its 2022 Integra compact sedan in China. It will be up for grabs there by the end of this year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts a look inspired by the 11th-generation Civic and is likely to be fueled by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine. It should also have an upmarket cabin. Here are more details.

The car is available in two color options

Honda Integra has a sculpted bonnet, blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, matrix LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and up to 18-inch wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, trunk lid spoiler, faux diffuser bisected by a fog light, and twin exhaust tips grace the rear end. The car is available in Emerald Blue and Fiery Yellow shades.

It will be powered by a 180hp, 1.5-liter engine

The 2022 Honda Integra is likely to run on a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill should generate 180hp of power and a peak torque of 240Nm.

The sedan will have multiple airbags and five seats

The Honda Integra is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.

2022 Honda Integra: Availability

The 2022 Honda Integra will be up for sale in China by the end of 2021 and its pricing details will be announced around that time. However, it is unlikely to make its way to India.