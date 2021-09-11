2022 Toyota Corolla Cross SUV goes official in the US

Toyota Corolla Cross debuts in three trims in the US

Japanese automaker Toyota has launched its 2022 Corolla Cross SUV in the US. It is available in three variants: L, LE, and XLE. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and an upmarket cabin with lots of technology. Under the hood, it runs on a 2.0-liter Dynamic Force engine that makes 169hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 18-inch wheels and wrap-around LED taillights

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is based on the TNGA-C platform. It flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a large black-colored grille, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch steel wheels (18-inch alloys are also available). A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, an integrated spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end.

Information

It runs on a 169hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is powered by a 2.0-liter Dynamic Force engine that makes 169hp/203Nm. The motor is paired to a CVT gearbox along with a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system. A hybrid version should be launched next year.

Interiors

It gets a 9-speaker JBL sound system and nine airbags

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross has a spacious cabin, featuring a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with ventilation and lumbar support, a powered moonroof, automatic climate control, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch/8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. Nine airbags and blind-spot monitoring ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: Pricing and rivals

In the US, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross carries a starting price-tag of $22,195 (around Rs. 16.3 lakh). At this price point, it goes against rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Honda HR-V, and Jeep Compass.