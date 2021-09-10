Over three lakh units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan sold

In a proud moment for Maruti Suzuki, the Ciaz sedan launched in India in 2014 has crossed the three lakh sales landmark. This makes it the fastest car in its segment to achieve this milestone. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a sporty look, an upmarket cabin, and is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Official words

'The milestone demonstrates customer's faith in the brand'

"Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class-leading space, design, and sophistication, and has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). "The milestone of three lakh sales demonstrates customer's faith and confidence in the brand."

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and 16-inch wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,650mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

It runs on a 102hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 102hp of power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 138Nm at 4,400rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The sedan gets five seats and a 7.0-inch infotainment system

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by two airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz starts at Rs. 8.72 lakh for the base-end Sigma model and goes up to Rs. 11.71 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).