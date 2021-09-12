Renault is selling made-in-India KIGER subcompact SUV in South Africa

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 12:24 pm

Renault KIGER makes way to South Africa

After Nepal, Renault is now selling the made-in-India KIGER subcompact SUV in South Africa. To recall, the first batch of 760 units was exported to the country from here last month. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler is identical to the India-specific model both inside and out. It is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a chrome-accented grille and C-shaped LED taillights

The Renault KIGER is based on the CMF-A+ platform. It has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-accented grille, a wide air dam, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, beefy cladding, and designer alloy wheels. C-shaped LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Renault KIGER runs on a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol mill that generates 99.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

It gets an 8.0-inch infotainment system and four airbags

The Renault KIGER has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Four airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability program ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Renault KIGER: Pricing

In South Africa, the Renault KIGER is available in three trim levels: Life, Zen, and Intens. Its price starts at 199,900 Rand (around Rs. 10.34 lakh) and goes up to 289,900 Rand (roughly Rs. 15 lakh).