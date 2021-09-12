Moto Guzzi V100 Centenary Edition previewed in a spy image

Italian automaker Moto Guzzi is expected to showcase its V100 Centenary Edition motorbike at the EICMA Show later this year. In the latest development, an image of the upcoming bike has surfaced online, revealing important design details. The picture indicates that it will have a stepped-up seat, a muscular bonnet, and designer wheels. It will be fueled by a 1,000cc engine. Here's more.

Design

The bike will have a windshield and underbelly exhaust

The Moto Guzzi V100 Centenary Edition will have a retro-inspired look, featuring a muscular bonnet, raised handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a raised windscreen, an underbelly exhaust, and glossy red paintwork. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer white-colored wheels. However, the fuel storage capacity and curb weight are currently unknown.

Information

It will be fueled by a 122hp, 1,000cc engine

Under the hood, the Moto Guzzi V100 Centenary Edition is expected to draw power from a 1,000cc engine that will generate a maximum power of 121.6hp. Torque output and gearbox information will be revealed later.

Safety

It should get telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Moto Guzzi V100 Centenary Edition would be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS will also be available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Moto Guzzi V100 Centenary Edition: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Moto Guzzi V100 Centenary Edition will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the premium two-wheeler's debut in India seems unlikely.