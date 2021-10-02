Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class to debut in India on October 7

Mercedes-Benz will launch the locally-assembled S-Class model in India on October 7, as per an official announcement. The flagship sedan was launched in the country in June this year and till now, the automaker was selling imported units. The locally-assembled S-Class will likely sport a lower price-tag than the CBU model, which starts at Rs. 2.17 crore. Here's our roundup.

It offers an all-LED lighting setup and a chrome grille

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class features an elegant design with a chrome slat grille, a sloping roofline, a black air dam, LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Dual exhausts and wrap-around LED taillights connected with a chrome strip are available on the rear section.

Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed gearbox

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered with a 3.0-liter petrol engine that generates 362hp/500Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel motor that delivers 325.86hp/700Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

There is a 12.8-inch infotainment screen

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class offers a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable seats with massage function, a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, and USB chargers on the front and rear. It also packs a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are 10 airbags, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Pricing

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class currently costs Rs. 2.17 crore for the diesel model and Rs. 2.19 crore for the petrol variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The upcoming locally-assembled model will likely be more affordable.