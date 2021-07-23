2021 Honda Amaze tipped to be launched by August 17

Japanese automaker Honda is reportedly planning to launch the facelifted version of its Amaze sedan in India by August 17 this year. It will come with design changes to the wheels and bumpers, a revised lighting setup, and an updated cabin with new upholstery and trim pieces. The Amaze (facelift) will be offered with a petrol and diesel engine option. Here's our roundup.

LED headlamps and redesigned alloy wheels will be available

The Honda Amaze (facelift) is expected to feature a simple design with a muscular bonnet, new paint schemes, an antenna, and a rear window defogger. For lighting, it will pack LED headlamps, front fog lights, and LED taillights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, new alloy wheels, and blacked-out B-pillars.

It will be available with two engine choices

The Honda Amaze (facelift) will come with a 1.2-liter iVTEC petrol motor that makes 90hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 100hp/200Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Inside, it will have new fabric upholstery

The Honda Amaze (facelift) is said to offer a spacious cabin with new fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there should be dual airbags, central locking, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

2021 Honda Amaze: Pricing

The official pricing details of the facelifted Honda Amaze will be announced at the time of its launch, which will take place by August 17. It might carry a slight premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom).