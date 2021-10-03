Mileage figures and variant details of Force Gurkha SUV revealed

Force Gurkha SUV to be available in four variants

Force Motors has revealed that the 2021 Gurkha SUV, which was launched in India last month, delivers a mileage of 10-12km/liter in 4x2 mode and 8-10km/liter in 4x4 configuration. Currently, the Gurkha is available in a single trim but going forward, it will be offered in a 3-door, 4-seater variant with 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrain and 5-door, 7-seater model with 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrain.

The car has round headlights and 16-inch wheels

The Force Gurkha flaunts a rectangular grille with "GURKHA" lettering, a snorkel, a roof rack, black-colored bumpers, circular LED headlights, and fender-mounted turn indicators. On the sides, it is flanked by black ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch wheels. A door-mounted spare wheel and vertically positioned taillights grace the rear section. Dimensions-wise, the SUV is 4,116mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,400mm.

It is fueled by a 91hp, 2.6-liter engine

The Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 91hp and a peak torque of 250Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The vehicle gets a 7.0-inch infotainment console and captain seats

The Force Gurkha has a practical cabin with fabric upholstery, parking sensors, circular AC vents, four captain seats, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and power windows. The SUV packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Twin airbags, ABS, EBD, a tire pressure monitoring system, an engine immobilizer, and speed-sensing auto door lock ensure the passengers' safety.

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Force Gurkha is available in a single fully-loaded trim and sports a price-figure of Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). At this price-point, the car goes against rivals such as the Mahindra Thar.