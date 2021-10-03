Mahindra's 'Javelin SUV' for Neeraj Chopra previewed in spy images

Mahindra will introduce a special version of its XUV700 for Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in the coming weeks. It is likely to be called 'Mahindra Javelin' or 'Javelin by Mahindra.' As per the spy shots of the special model, it will have a gold-accented grille, a Midnight Blue shade, and a soft-touch material for the dashboard. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have C-shaped headlamps and indicator-mounted ORVMs

Mahindra Javelin will sport a gold treatment on the brand logo and vertical struts of the grille, C-shaped LED headlights and Midnight Blue paintwork. It will be flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car should be 4,695mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Information

The standard XUV700 gets two engine choices

Powertrain details of Mahindra Javelin are unavailable. However, the standard model runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 197.13hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill that is offered in two tunes: 152.8hp/360Nm and 182.38hp/420Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It should get a touchscreen infotainment system and multiple airbags

The Mahindra Javelin will have a spacious cabin, featuring Ochre-colored soft-touch material on the dashboard with golden stitching and a Javelin throw emblem with '87.58' motif to highlight Chopra's winning throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo Olympics. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

How much will it cost?

Since Mahindra Javelin will be a gift to Chopra, it will not bear a price-tag. For reference, the standard XUV700 starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the MX 5-seater model and goes up to Rs. 21.59 lakh for the 7-seater AX variant (all prices, ex-showroom).