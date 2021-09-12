Skoda Enyaq iV coupe to break cover in 2022

Skoda Enyaq iV coupe will be available in three trims

Czech automaker Skoda will unveil the coupe version of its Enyaq iV SUV in early 2022. It will be available in three trims: 60, 80, and 80X. As for the highlights, the car will have a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with lots of technology. It will be up for grabs with a choice of two battery packs. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a butterfly grille and wrap-around taillights

Skoda Enyaq iV coupe will have a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, a butterfly-shaped grille, a wide air dam, and narrow headlights. It will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer blacked-out wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it will have a length of 4,653mm and a wheelbase of 2,765mm.

Interiors

A panoramic sunroof and AR head-up display will be offered

The Skoda Enyaq iV coupe should have a spacious cabin, featuring LED ambient lighting, an optional augmented reality (AR) head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to pack a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.0-inch infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It will accelerate from 0-100km/h in seven seconds

The 60 variant of the Enyaq iV coupe will have a 62kWh battery and deliver an output of 177hp/310Nm, the 80 model will get an 82kWh battery and generate 201hp/310Nm, and finally, the 80X option will churn out 261hp of power and a torque of 425Nm. The car will sprint from 0-100km/h in seven seconds (80X) and promise a range in excess of 535km.

Information

How much will it cost?

In the UK, the Skoda Enyaq iV coupe should carry a starting price tag of around £39,900 (roughly Rs. 41 lakh) at the time of launch. However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India.