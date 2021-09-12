BMW 3 Series (facelift) car previewed in spy shots

BMW 3 Series (facelift) spied on test; design details revealed

German automaker BMW will unveil its facelifted 3 Series sedan in early 2022. In the latest development, a test mule of the four-wheeler with minimal camouflage has been found testing on the roads in Germany, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest it will have a sloping roofline, a large radiator grille, redesigned bumper, and multi-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

The car will have sleek headlamps and dual exhaust tips

BMW 3 Series (facelift) will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, narrow headlights with new LED DRLs, and a bumper with redesigned air intakes. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, L-shaped taillights, and twin exhaust tips will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,810mm.

Multiple powertrain choices will be offered

The new BMW 3 Series should run on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that generates 190hp/400Nm. A plug-in hybrid, as well as an electric powertrain, will also be available.

It will get five seats and a curved display

The BMW 3 Series (facelift) will have a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It will house a curved display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD should ensure the safety of the passengers.

How much will it cost?

Details related to the pricing and availability of the new BMW 3 Series will be announced at the time of unveiling. When it comes to India, it will carry a premium over the current-generation model, which begins at Rs. 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom).