Ahead of launch in India, Tesla Model Y spotted testing

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 03:49 pm

Tesla Model Y to be launched in 2022

US automaker Tesla is expected to launch its Model Y electric SUV in India in early 2022. Now, a test mule of the upcoming car without camouflage has been found testing on the roads. The vehicle has an eye-catching look and a tech-loaded cabin. It runs on an electric powertrain that promises a range of up to 525km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a glass roof and LED headlights

The Tesla Model Y flaunts a tinted glass roof, a muscular bonnet, air vents on the bumper, and angular LED headlamps with DRLs, as well as fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by sharp body lines, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A raised boot lid spoiler, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillights grace the rear section of the car.

Information

It sprints from 0-96km/h in 3.5 seconds

Model Y packs two electric motors. In its Performance variant, the setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-96km/h in 3.5 seconds and deliver a range of 488km. In Long Range trim, it accelerates from 0-96km/h in 4.8 seconds and promises a range of 525km.

Interiors

The vehicle gets heated seats and 15.0-inch tablet-like infotainment panel

The Model Y has a 5/7-seater cabin with wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, 12-way adjustable seats with a heating facility, a minimalist dashboard, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 15.0-inch tablet-like infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, adaptive cruise control, emergency brake assist, blind-spot monitoring, and collision warning.

Information

Tesla Model Y: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the Tesla Model Y in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the SUV is likely to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom).