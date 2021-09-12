Tata Nexon EV surpasses 1,000 unit sales milestone in India

Over 1,000 units of Tata Nexon EV sold this August

In a proud achievement for Tata Motors, 1,022 units of the Nexon EV SUV were sold in India this August. This is the first time that the brand has sold more than 1,000 units of an EV in a single month. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design, a tech-loaded cabin, and promises a range of 312km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has sleek headlights and 16-inch wheels

The Tata Nexon EV has a flat bonnet, a black panel instead of a grille, a wide air vent, a silvered skid plate, and sleek projector headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 127hp electric powertrain

Tata Nexon EV packs a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor and a 30.2kWh battery pack that can be charged from 0-80% in an hour. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 127hp/245Nm. The car promises a range of 312km per charge.

Interiors

The SUV offers two airbags and 7.0-inch infotainment system

The Tata Nexon EV gets a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, key-less entry, automatic climate control, power windows, and an adjustable steering wheel. Twin airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and a vehicle stability control system ensure the safety of the passengers. The car also houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Tata Nexon EV: Pricing and availability

In India, the Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base-end XM model and goes up to Rs. 16.85 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ Lux Dark Edition variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).