New-generation Alpina XB7 previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 12:45 am

German automaker Alpina is expected to unveil its facelifted XB7 SUV next year. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied, revealing important design details. The images indicate that it will have a refreshed front fascia, spoked 5-star Alpina wheels, quad exhaust tips, and roof rails. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a kidney grille and wrap-around taillights

The new Alpina XB7 will have a sculpted bonnet, a kidney grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights with DRLs in a split-style setup. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and star-spoked wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, wrap-around taillights, and four oval-shaped exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the SUV.

Information

It might be available with two engine choices

Engine details of the upcoming Alpina XB7 are unknown. However, it might run on a 3.0-liter diesel mill that makes 400hp/760Nm or a 3.0-liter petrol motor that generates 340hp/450Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV might get seven seats and nine airbags

The new Alpina XB7 is likely to have a luxurious 7-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by nine airbags, traction control, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information

What about its availability?

Alpina will reveal details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new-generation XB7 SUV at the time of its unveiling next year. However, the four-wheeler's debut in India seems unlikely.