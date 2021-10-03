Zongshen RA9 concept cruiser bike goes official in China

Piaggio Group's Chinese partner Zongshen has showcased its RA9 concept motorbike at the CIMA Motor Show. It should make its way to production soon. As for the highlights, the cruiser bike has a futuristic design and draws power from a 987cc, DOHC, v-twin engine that makes 112hp of power. Its tech features will be revealed later. Here are more details.

The bike has a single-piece seat and weighs 215kg

The Zongshen RA9 draws styling cues from the Aprilia Shiver and Dorsoduro. It has tubular steel and cast alloy chassis, a single-sided swingarm, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, and an underbelly exhaust. The bike packs an aggressive-looking headlight cluster, rides on designer wheels, and tips the scales at 215kg. It should also get a digital instrument console.

It runs on a 112hp, 987cc engine

Under the hood, the Zongshen RA9 is powered by a 987cc, DOHC, v-twin engine that generates 112hp of power at 9,500rpm and 98Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The gearbox info is currently unavailable.

It gets a fully adjustable suspension setup

In terms of safety equipment, the Zongshen RA9 is equipped with Brembo-owned J Juan disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS for better handling on the roads should also be available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by fully adjustable inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Zongshen RA9: Availability

The Zongshen RA9 is a concept bike and should head to production soon. The bike will be available in China but its arrival in India seems unlikely as the brand has no presence here.