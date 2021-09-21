Hyundai Staria-Load van breaks cover in Australia; bookings now open

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 12:30 am

Hyundai reveals Staria-Load van in Australia

As a replacement for the iLoad van, South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled its Staria-Load model in Australia. Its bookings have already started. The vehicle has an eye-catching look and a 2/5-seater cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2.2-liter diesel engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The van is available in two color options

The Hyundai Staria-Load has a sloping bonnet with a wrap-around DRL and a large grille with in-set squarish headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by heated and power-folding mirrors and steel-colored wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, vertically-positioned taillights, and two doors are available on the rear. The four-wheeler is up for grabs in two shades: Shimmering Silver and Creamy White.

Information

It runs on a 174hp, 2.2-liter engine

The Hyundai Staria-Load is powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 174hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 430Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle gets seven airbags and wireless charging pad

The Hyundai Staria-Load has a 2/5-seater cabin, featuring key-less entry, a wireless charging pad, USB ports, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has 4,935-liter cargo space. The safety of the passengers is ensured by seven airbags and an electronic parking brake.

Information

Hyundai Staria-Load: Pricing and availability

In Australia, the Hyundai Staria-Load starts at AUD 45,740 (around Rs. 24.37 lakh) and goes up to AUD 48,240 (roughly Rs. 25.71 lakh). In India, the company is planning to launch the STARIA MPV by April next year.