Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months

Hyundai VENUE is a strong selling car for the South Korean brand in India. Back in April, the SUV outsold the popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which has garnered over six lakh customers since its debut in 2016. Now, the company has announced that that the VENUE has a waiting period that stretches between two to three months. Here's our roundup.

The car has a chromed grille and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai VENUE has a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, and projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 190mm.

It offers five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Hyundai VENUE has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer ensure the safety of the passengers.

It is offered with three engine choices

In India, the Hyundai VENUE is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 118hp/172Nm, a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that generates 82hp/114Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that churns out 98.6hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Hyundai VENUE: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 6.92 lakh for the base E (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 11.78 lakh for the top-spec SX+ Sport DCT (petrol) variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).