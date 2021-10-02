Caterham Seven 170 car goes official in the UK

As a replacement for the Seven 160 car, British automaker Caterham has launched the Seven 170 model in its home country. It is available in two versions: S and R. The brand's lightest four-wheeler has a unique look and a minimalist 2-seater cabin. It draws power from a 660cc, turbocharged, 3-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here are more details.

The car has circular headlamps and 14-inch wheels

The Caterham Seven 170 has a lengthy bonnet, a blacked-out grille, circular headlights, and LED indicators. It is available in four shades. The car is flanked by flared wheel arches, an exhaust, and 14-inch black Juno alloy wheels shod in Avon ZT7 tires. Rectangular LED taillights are available on the rear. It is 1,470mm long and tips the scales at 440kg.

It runs on a 84hp, 660cc engine

The Caterham Seven 170 draws power from a 660cc, turbocharged, 3-cylinder Suzuki engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 84hp and a peak torque of 116Nm.

The vehicle gets a Momo steering wheel and two seats

The Caterham Seven 170 has a 2-seater cabin, featuring composite race seats, a carbon fiber dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke Momo steering wheel. It also gets an analog instrument cluster. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, and seatbelts with 4-point harnesses would be available.

How much does it cost?

In the UK, the Caterham Seven 170 carries a starting price tag of £22,990 (around Rs. 23.08 lakh). However, no details related to the car's pricing and availability in India are available.