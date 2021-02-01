Ahead of its global debut on February 5, images of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa have leaked. As per the pictures, the premium motorcycle will have an aerodynamic front fascia, LED headlights, and a refreshed chrome-finished exhaust pipe. It should draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1440cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: At a glance

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will sit on a twin-spar type aluminium frame and have an aggressive design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack an analog speedometer, a TFT instrument panel, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,440cc in-line, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill should generate around 200hp of maximum power.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with traction control, Hill Start Assist, cornering ABS, and multiple riding modes for improved handling. The suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by Kayaba inverted telescopic forks on the front side and link-type forks on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?