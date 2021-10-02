Hero Passion Pro becomes costlier by Rs. 1,125 in India

Hero Passion Pro has become more expensive

To offset rising input costs, Hero MotoCorp has raised the prices of its Passion Pro motorbike in India. After the latest price-revision, the vehicle has become costlier by up to Rs. 1,125 and now starts at Rs. 70,375. However, the prices of the 100 Million Edition variants remain unchanged. The bike has a sporty look and runs on a 113cc air-cooled engine. Here's more.

The bike has a halogen headlight and alloy wheels

The Hero Passion Pro sits on a diamond frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a lengthy exhaust, and high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 10 liters and weighs 118kg.

It runs on a 9hp, 113cc engine

The Hero Passion Pro draws power from a BS6-compliant 113cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine mated to a manual constant mesh gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 9.02hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 9.89Nm at 5,000rpm.

It gets 30mm front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Passion Pro is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and an integrated braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 30mm forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Hero Passion Pro: Pricing

After the price-hike, the standard drum and disc brake versions of the Hero Passion Pro are priced at Rs. 70,375 and Rs. 73,300, respectively. Meanwhile, the 100 Million Edition (drum) costs Rs. 72,175 while its disc brake variant costs Rs. 75,100 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).