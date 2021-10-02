Triumph Tiger 1200 adventure bike previewed in teaser images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 03:45 pm

This is how Triumph Tiger 1200 will look like

British automaker Triumph is likely to unveil its Tiger 1200 motorbike by the end of this year. Now, the brand has released teaser images of the upcoming two-wheeler, highlighting its key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a twin-pod headlight, cross-spoke wheels, and a tall-set exhaust. It should be powered by a 1,215cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have a windscreen and Bluetooth connectivity

The Triumph Tiger 1200 will sit on a tubular steel trellis frame and have a muscular fuel tank, split-style heated seats, heated grips, a tall-set exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike will pack a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on cross-spoke wheels shod in tubeless tires.

Information

It will run on a 139hp, 1,215cc engine

The Triumph Tiger 1200 should be powered by a 1,215cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of around 139hp and a peak torque of around 122Nm.

Safety

It will get disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Tiger 1200 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, and cruise control for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with automatic preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

The Triumph Tiger 1200 bike should make its way to India next year. On our shores, the adventure motorcycle is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).