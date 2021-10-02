Colove Cobra 321RR motorcycle to debut in China soon

Colove will unveil its Cobra 321RR bike in China

Chinese automaker Colove Motors will launch the Cobra 321RR motorbike in its home country soon. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have a fully-faired look and shall get a TFT instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It will draw power from a 322cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates 38.9hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have a windshield and blacked-out wheels

The Colove Cobra 321RR will borrow styling cues from the Honda CBR250RR. It will have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a TFT instrument console, and shall ride on blacked-out designer wheels. It will tip the scales at 151kg.

Information

It will run on a 39hp, 322cc engine

The Colove Cobra 321RR will run on a 322cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 38.9hp and a peak torque of 28.5Nm. The vehicle will hit a top speed of 170km/h.

Safety

It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Colove Cobra 321RR will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Colove Cobra 321RR: Pricing

In China, the Colove Cobra 321RR will carry a price tag of CNY 24,680 (around Rs. 2.81 lakh) and should be up for grabs soon. However, it is unlikely to make its way to India.