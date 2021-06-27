Honda launches its 2022 Super Cub moped in Europe

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2022 version of its Super Cub moped in Europe. However, its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports cosmetic changes, a revised suspension setup, and a new paint option. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, air-cooled engine linked to a 4-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The moped has a full-LED lighting setup

The 2022 Honda Super Cub has a red-colored split-style seat with an S-shaped styling, a lengthy exhaust with a Matte Gray cover, a rear grab handle strap, and rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The moped packs an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, a smart key, and rides on aluminium wheels. It is available in a new Matte Axis Gray Metallic shade.

Information

It runs on a 10hp, 124cc engine

The 2022 Honda Super Cub draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 9.8hp at 7,500rpm and 10.4Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Honda Super Cub is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 24mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear.

Information

2022 Honda Super Cub: Pricing and availability

The 2022 version of the Honda Super Cub moped sports a price figure of €3,499 (roughly Rs. 3.09 lakh) in Europe. However, the two-wheeler's arrival in the Indian market seems unlikely.